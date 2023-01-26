Estonian government announces extraordinary military exercises

HELSINKI, Jan 26 – RIA Novosti. The Estonian government on Thursday announced extraordinary military exercises, which will be attended by units of the paramilitary militia “Kaitseliit” (“Defence Union”), the press service of the Cabinet of Ministers reported.

“In accordance with the decision of the government, 830 personnel of the units of the Pärnu, Saaremaa and Lääne squads of the “Kaitseliit” of the Western Territorial Defense District are called to participate in the exercises. The exercises will be held from January 26 to 29,” the message says.

The exercises are conducted to test combat readiness. During the maneuvers, the performance of the chain of command is assessed from the decision of the government to the collection of reservists of the rapid reaction forces. In addition, territorial defense units will work out the implementation of combat missions, the government notes.