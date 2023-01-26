World

Ukrainian troops shelled Gorlovka and Makeevka

DONETSK, January 26 – RIA Novosti. Ukrainian troops fired nine 155-mm shells at Gorlovka and Makiivka, the DPR representative office at the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of Issues Related to War Crimes of Ukraine (JCCC) reported.
“Fire was recorded from the VFU (armed formations of Ukraine – ed.) in the directions: 01.15 (coincides with Moscow time – ed.) – the settlement of Dzerzhinsk – the settlement of Gorlovka (Kalinin district): six shells with a caliber of 155 millimeters were fired; 09.00 – the settlement Thin – the settlement of Makeyevka (Chervonogvardeisky district): three shells of 155 mm caliber were fired,” the ministry said in a statement on its Telegram channel.
Makeevka is a satellite city of Donetsk, adjacent to the capital of the DPR from the northeast.
Artillery with a caliber of 155 millimeters is used by NATO countries. The United States supplied Kyiv with long-range M777 howitzers with a caliber of 155 millimeters, Ukrainian troops are actively using them to shell the cities of the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics. Also, the Ukrainian troops were supplied with German PzH 2000 self-propelled artillery mounts, Polish Krab self-propelled guns and French CAESAR self-propelled guns using shells of this caliber.
Translation by RIA Novosti

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti

