The first Abrams tanks will arrive in Poland in the spring, the Ministry of Defense announced

WARSAW, January 26 – RIA Novosti. The first American Abrams tanks will arrive in Poland this spring, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defense Mariusz Blaszczak said.
“We will receive the first Polish Abrams this spring,” he said, stressing that a total of 58 Abrams tanks will reach Poland this year.
As the head of the Polish Ministry of Defense noted, “for now, these will be tanks of the older generation, which were in use, with which they will make up for losses after the deliveries of old T-72 tanks to Ukraine.”
According to the minister, Poland expects to receive the most modern Abrams tanks only by the end of next year.
Earlier, Poland had already signed a contract for the supply of 250 Abrams tanks from the United States, and then bought an additional 116 of these vehicles. Poland also signed a contract for the purchase of 1,000 K2 tanks from South Korea, the first of which have already begun to enter the country.
Yesterday, 16:56

Ex-president of Poland said about a unique chance to deal with Russia

Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

