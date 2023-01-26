The European Parliament called for the introduction of a war economy in the EU

MOSCOW, January 26 – RIA Novosti. Against the backdrop of the situation around Ukraine, the European Union needs “a kind of war economy,” said Manfred Weber, a German politician and chairman of the European People’s Party (EPP), the leading faction of the European Parliament, in an interview with the Funke media group. Against the backdrop of the situation around Ukraine, the European Union needs “a kind of war economy,” said Manfred Weber, a German politician and chairman of the European People’s Party (EPP), the leading faction of the European Parliament, in an interview with the Funke media group.

“If we look at our need for weapons and ammunition, it becomes clear that we need, although this is not an easy term, a kind of war economy in the EU in order to be able to provide stability and security,” he said.

According to the parliamentarian, European countries are now unable to quickly provide the necessary weapons “neither for their own defense, nor for Ukraine.” In this context, he noted that “new ways” are needed, the EU countries need to increase their capacities for the production of weapons and ammunition.

Weber added that he was disappointed by the German-French talks held over the weekend, which resulted in “nothing concrete”. In his opinion, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and French President Emmanuel Macron “have not yet been able” to respond to “historical challenges”, as German Chancellor Konrad Adenauer and French President Charles de Gaulle did in their time.

“Both (Scholz and Macron. – Ed.) fell into the trap of managing everyday life. Macron is busy with pension reform, Scholz is busy with his traffic light coalition. This is a failure that weakens Europe for a long time,” the politician believes.

The day before, the United States and Germany , which for a long time refrained from supplying tanks to Kyiv, agreed to send Leopard and Abrams combat vehicles.

Russia has previously sent a note to NATO countries because of the supply of weapons to Ukraine. According to Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, any cargo that contains weapons for Ukraine will become a legitimate target for Russia.