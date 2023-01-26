The media talked about the documents found at Pence

MOSCOW, January 26 – RIA Novosti. Classified documents found in the home of former U.S. Vice President Mike Pence contained materials prepared for his work trips abroad, CNN reported, citing multiple sources. Classified documents found in the home of former U.S. Vice President Mike Pence contained materials prepared for his work trips abroad, CNN reported, citing multiple sources.

It was previously reported that classified government documents were found in Pence’s private home. He served as the second official in the US government hierarchy during the presidency of Donald Trump in 2017-2021.

Yesterday, 10:05 Three former US presidents said they handed over all secret documents

“About 12 classified documents found at Pence’s home in Indiana included reference material that had been prepared for his overseas travels,” the channel said in a statement.

According to one of the sources, a number of documents were probably used to prepare Pence for meetings abroad, and they may not have been noticed during the gathering at his office.

Sources who spoke to CNN said that sometimes these types of certificates include basic biographical information about foreign leaders, but sometimes they may contain more sensitive information.

According to a US official, the FBI is working with US intelligence agencies to evaluate the documents.

One source who was briefed on some of the classified documents told CNN that “based on the information received, there was nothing particularly unusual about the documents.” He noted that there was no mention of documents marked SCI or SAP – the designations of the most secret materials – were not.

In the United States , a scandal is gaining momentum after reports that the highest officials of the state do not comply with the rules for handling classified documents. In August 2022, a large collection of such materials was discovered at Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago Florida estate. Then similar finds were made in the personal office of the current President Joe Biden and in the garage of his private house.