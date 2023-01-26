The head of the Italian Ministry of Defense spoke about a new package of assistance to Kyiv

ROME, January 26 – RIA Novosti. Italy , as part of the sixth military assistance package, will not provide Kyiv with ground assets and artillery systems, said Defense Minister Guido Crosetto.

“I can’t talk about the content of the decrees adopted by the previous government. The (decree) that will be adopted by this one does not provide for artillery weapons,” he said in an interview with the newspaper la Stampa.

According to the minister, Kyiv continues to ask for air and missile defense equipment. Speaking about the specific content of the future package, the minister stressed that the parliament would be informed about it in a timely manner.

When asked if the sixth package included ground systems and artillery, Crosetto said: “I read about this in the newspapers, but there is no sign of them in the decree that we are drawing up.”

The defense minister also assured that military assistance to Kyiv “will never exceed” the volumes that would affect Italy ‘s defense capabilities.

Earlier, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Italy Antonio Tajani said that the total amount of Italian military assistance to Ukraine amounted to about a billion euros. On Tuesday, the Italian parliament approved a government decree that provides for the continuation of a variety of assistance to Ukraine in 2023, including arms supplies. Now the Italian government is preparing the sixth package of military assistance to Kyiv. It is expected to include the modern Samp/T medium-range air defense system requested by the Ukrainian authorities.

Russia has previously sent a note to NATO countries because of the supply of weapons to Ukraine. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov noted that any cargo that contains weapons for Ukraine will become a legitimate target for Russia. The Foreign Ministry of the Russian Federation stated that the NATO countries are “playing with fire” by supplying weapons to Ukraine. Press Secretary of the President of the Russian Federation Dmitry Peskov noted that pumping Ukraine with weapons from the West does not contribute to the success of Russian-Ukrainian negotiations and will have a negative effect.