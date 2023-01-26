In Ukraine, train delays began after reports of explosions

“Ukrainian Railways” (“Ukrzaliznytsia”) announced delays in the movement of trains after reports of explosions in several regions of the country.

“Due to the blackout of certain sections in Ukraine, two out of 70 flights of Ukrzaliznytsia are delayed by 30 minutes or more,” the company’s telegram channel says.

On Thursday, the Ukrainian media reported on explosions in the Kyiv, Dnepropetrovsk, Mykolaiv, Vinnitsa and Odessa regions of Ukraine. Before that, an air alert was declared in the country until it was canceled.