In Ukraine, train delays began after reports of explosions

MOSCOW, January 26 – RIA Novosti. “Ukrainian Railways” (“Ukrzaliznytsia”) announced delays in the movement of trains after reports of explosions in several regions of the country.
“Due to the blackout of certain sections in Ukraine, two out of 70 flights of Ukrzaliznytsia are delayed by 30 minutes or more,” the company’s telegram channel says.
Flights “Ivano-Frankivsk – Kyiv” and “Kyiv – Lviv” are delayed.
On Thursday, the Ukrainian media reported on explosions in the Kyiv, Dnepropetrovsk, Mykolaiv, Vinnitsa and Odessa regions of Ukraine. Before that, an air alert was declared in the country until it was canceled.
In Lutsk, 17 streets will be renamed as part of the campaign to "de-Russify" Ukraine

