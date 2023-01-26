Abbas expressed readiness to meet with Netanyahu, media reported

MOSCOW, January 26 – RIA Novosti. Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas has told U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan that he is ready to meet with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Israel’s Times of Israel newspaper reported, citing two officials familiar with the situation. Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas has told U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan that he is ready to meet with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Israel’s Times of Israel newspaper reported, citing two officials familiar with the situation.

According to the publication, the two leaders have not held meetings for the purpose of peace negotiations for more than 10 years.

November 14, 2022, 17:50 Abbas frustrated at having to re-contact with Netanyahu

“The proposal demonstrates the seriousness of the president … Despite the extremist nature of this government and our experience with Netanyahu, we do not close the door to negotiations,” the Palestinian official was quoted as saying.

The source added that Abbas told Sullivan he was ready to suspend action against Israel at the UN and other international organizations for six months if Israel stopped “unilateral actions” in the West Bank for the same period.

Sullivan met with Netanyahu and Abbas last week.

In Israel, at the end of December 2022, a government led by Netanyahu was sworn in. He already served as Prime Minister of Israel in 1996-1999 and 2009-2021.