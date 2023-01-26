World
Zelensky and his entourage gave Ukraine to be torn apart, Medvedchuk said
MOSCOW, January 26 – RIA Novosti. Volodymyr Zelensky and his entourage have handed Ukraine over to be “torn to pieces” as a springboard for confrontation between Russia and the West, politician Viktor Medvedchuk said.
“They know that no matter what happens, I mean Zelensky and his entourage in Ukraine, it will still end up fine for them. They will leave and live in peace. They gave the country as a springboard for confrontation between Russia and the West,” he said in an interview with RT.
