Volodymyr Zelensky and his entourage have handed Ukraine over to be “torn to pieces” as a springboard for confrontation between Russia and the West, politician Viktor Medvedchuk said.

“They know that no matter what happens, I mean Zelensky and his entourage in Ukraine, it will still end up fine for them. They will leave and live in peace. They gave the country as a springboard for confrontation between Russia and the West,” he said in an interview with RT.