Medvedchuk thanked the Russian authorities

MOSCOW, January 26 – RIA Novosti. Politician Viktor Medvedchuk thanked the leadership of the Russian Federation for the exchange, he called the time after the detention of the SBU “the most difficult in life.” Politician Viktor Medvedchuk thanked the leadership of the Russian Federation for the exchange, he called the time after the detention of the SBU “the most difficult in life.”

“I clearly understood that this exchange would take place when I was transported from Poland by plane to Ankara, and where I had already left, I saw a Russian plane, and I understood that this exchange would actually take place. For the fact that this exchange took place, I am sincerely grateful to the leadership of the Russian Federation, which in this matter met me, my family halfway. I think that this was the most difficult period in my life and in the life of my family, “Medvedchuk said in an interview with RT.

09:05 Medvedchuk urged to unite Ukrainians who disagree with Zelensky’s policy

He added that a difficult fate could have awaited him in Ukraine – in accordance with illegal criminal prosecution, falsification of criminal cases that began back in 2019-20s, he could receive up to 15 years in prison.

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine has recently deprived deputies from the Opposition Platform – For Life, Viktor Medvedchuk and others, of their mandates. Earlier, Medvedchuk, by decree of Volodymyr Zelensky, was also deprived of Ukrainian citizenship. Medvedchuk himself, as reported by the head of the DPR Denis Pushilin, was handed over to the Russian side as a result of an exchange of prisoners with Ukraine. In April last year, the SBU announced the detention of Medvedchuk on behalf of Volodymyr Zelensky. On October 8, 2021, Ukrainian law enforcement officers announced another suspicion of treason and assistance to terrorism to Medvedchuk. At the same time, Medvedchuk stated that he considered the criminal cases opened against him to be political persecution.