Attack with katana leaves one dead and several injured in Cádiz, Spain | News

So far, one person has died and several have been injured after an attack with a katana in two churches in the town of Algeciras in Cádiz, Spain.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Venezuelan president receives credentials from the Spanish ambassador

From the Twitter account of the Brotherhood of the Nazarene of Santa María de Cádiz it was reported that the deceased is the sacristan of the church of La Palma, the main one in the town in question.

“The Brotherhood of the Nazarene of Santa María wishes to express its condolences for the death of the Sacristan of the Church of La Palma de Algeciras, Diego Valencia, praying for the speedy recovery of the people injured in the attack,” reads the statement of the ecclesiastical entity.

In this hour of pain, our silence and prayer for D. Diego Valencia; sacristan murdered in the attacks on various parishes in the city of #Algeciras.

“Lord, make me an instrument of your peace: where there is hate, put love”. pic.twitter.com/On1nXsspG3

– Judgment and Wonders (@SentenciaGR)

January 26, 2023

Likewise, it was reported that one of the injured is the parish priest of the San Isidro chapel, who had been stabbed a few minutes earlier. The distance between both churches is approximately 350 meters.

The National Police confirmed the arrest of the perpetrator of the attacks and revealed that he is a man of about 30 years of North African origin.

The reasons for the attacks are still not clear, so investigators from the relevant forces are carrying out inquiries into them.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



