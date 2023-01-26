World
Not all Ukrainians united in Russophobia, Medvedchuk said
MOSCOW, January 26 – RIA Novosti. There are people in Ukraine who do not support the crisis between the Russian Federation and Ukraine, not all Ukrainians are united on the issue of anti-Russian hysteria and Russophobia, politician Viktor Medvedchuk said.
“He (Zelensky – ed.) today represents Ukraine and says that the Ukrainian people have united. On the issue of anti-Russian hysteria and cave Russophobia. This is not so. In addition to” anti-Russia “, there are people on the territory of Ukraine who are afraid to talk about it today publicly, but they never supported the nature and content of relations between Ukraine and Russia that have developed today,” Medvedchuk said in an interview with RT.
He added that the monolith, which appears to be Zelensky, is actually “sucked from the finger”, it is “a monolith on bayonets.”
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked
