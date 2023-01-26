World

Not all Ukrainians united in Russophobia, Medvedchuk said

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 1 hour ago
1 minute read
  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






MOSCOW, January 26 – RIA Novosti. There are people in Ukraine who do not support the crisis between the Russian Federation and Ukraine, not all Ukrainians are united on the issue of anti-Russian hysteria and Russophobia, politician Viktor Medvedchuk said.
“He (Zelensky – ed.) today represents Ukraine and says that the Ukrainian people have united. On the issue of anti-Russian hysteria and cave Russophobia. This is not so. In addition to” anti-Russia “, there are people on the territory of Ukraine who are afraid to talk about it today publicly, but they never supported the nature and content of relations between Ukraine and Russia that have developed today,” Medvedchuk said in an interview with RT.
He added that the monolith, which appears to be Zelensky, is actually “sucked from the finger”, it is “a monolith on bayonets.”
Yesterday, 08:00Special military operation in Ukraine

Vladimir Zelensky could have gone down in history, but ended up falling into it

Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 1 hour ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

Abbas expressed readiness to meet with Netanyahu, media reported

24 mins ago

Zelensky and his entourage gave Ukraine to be torn apart, Medvedchuk said

46 mins ago

Medvedchuk thanked the Russian authorities

1 hour ago

Attack with katana leaves one dead and several injured in Cádiz, Spain | News

1 hour ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.