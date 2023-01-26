World

Medvedchuk urged to eradicate neo-Nazism in Ukraine

MOSCOW, January 26 – RIA Novosti. In Ukraine, it is necessary to eradicate neo-Nazism and the causes that led to the hostilities, politician Viktor Medvedchuk believes.
“So, we need to eradicate … Do you know what is the main thing in the article (for the Izvestia newspaper – ed.), which I wrote? Reasons. That’s more than half of the article – reasons. What happened after the end of the Cold War,” he answered Medvedchuk in an interview with RT to the question of how to avoid the next rulers of Ukraine in the future again not complying with the peace agreements.
According to him, “it is necessary to eradicate today the reasons that led to this, and by doing so, go to ensure that this does not happen in the future.”
“And it will be possible to exclude this only when there is no neo-Nazism in state policy, when there is no militaristic state. When people, Ukrainians, again focus their attention today, we are not talking about the future of the country, but we are talking about the future of Ukrainians, it will be different future. This is the main thing we want to do today,” he stressed.
As for the future of Ukraine and Ukrainians, “in which country and how they will live – this should be decided by the Ukrainians, who today represent another Ukraine,” he said.
Vladimir Zelensky could have gone down in history, but ended up falling into it

