Survey: 72% of the French reject the pension reform | News

A survey promoted by the Elabe institute for the BFM TV channel announced that 72 percent of the French reject the retirement reform proposed by the government of President Emmanuel Macron.

The survey showed that the French reject the reform project, which increases the retirement age in the country, as well as the contribution period and the elimination of special pension schemes.

In the same way, the same entity the previous week published some data that corroborated an opposition to the reform of 68 percent. On the other hand, a survey by the French Institute of Public Opinion (IFOP), specified that seven out of 10 interviewees reject it.

Likewise, the statistics confirmed that the government’s pension reform is not accepted by the working population, which represents 78 percent, while retirees constitute 59 percent.

The project, which will be debated on February 6 by the National Assembly, could not be carried out by Emmanuel Macron in his first term due to the outbreak of Covid-19 and the mobilizations in the streets.

Various French unions, including the French Democratic Confederation of Labor (CFDT), the General Confederation of Labor (CGT), Fuerza Obrera (FO), Solidaires and the Unitary Trade Union Federation (FSU) will mobilize on January 31 against reform.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983

