Already ready to get rid of the dollar even in the “backyard” of the United States

At the same time, we are talking about a considerable part of humanity: Latin America is two-thirds of a billion people (comparable to Europe), living in 34 states. An entire continent, except for the USA and Canada. It is clear that the United States has historically considered it their own, and now their power – financial, economic, military and ideological – greatly exceeds the combined capabilities of all Latin Americans. But the Latin Americans do not want to integrate around and under the United States , because in this case they will not even be a junior partner, but simply a servant. It is obvious that the United States already has a huge impact on Latin America: the economy of Mexico, one of the two largest countries in the region, is almost completely tied to the United States . But this does not negate the desire of the Latin American states to build their own integration project, based on their own strength, and not on dependence on the Americans. This moment in history offers Latin Americans a unique opportunity to begin real integration. Not because the attention of the States is diverted to the European and Pacific areas, but because right now the rules of the future world order are being formed.