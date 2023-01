The Japanese authorities left the assessment of the decisions of the US and Germany on the supply of tanks to Ukraine

Also on Wednesday, the White House confirmed its intention to send 31 M1 Abrams tanks to Ukraine. According to the US authorities, it will take several months for the cars to be delivered. In addition, Washington intends to send eight M88 armored recovery vehicles to Kyiv to service tanks. As stated in the White House, the United States hopes that the supply of weapons to Ukraine will not only help Kyiv in the defense, but also allow it to seize lost territories, including Crimea.