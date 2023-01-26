The Japanese authorities left the assessment of the decisions of the US and Germany on the supply of tanks to Ukraine

“We are aware that US President Biden and German Chancellor Scholz have made statements on supplies to Ukraine … We would like to refrain from any assessment. At the same time, we believe that in order to create prerequisites for dialogue with Russia and stop the conflict the international community should continue to support Ukraine and put sanctions pressure on the Russian Federation,” he said, responding to a request from journalists to comment on the decision of Berlin and Washington.

On Wednesday, the German government announced that it had decided to transfer German Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine. This was preceded by greatly increased pressure from representatives of government parties on Olaf Scholz’s cabinet to make a positive decision on this issue as soon as possible.

Russia has previously sent a note to NATO countries because of the supply of weapons to Ukraine. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov noted that any cargo that contains weapons for Ukraine will become a legitimate target for Russia. The Foreign Ministry of the Russian Federation stated that the NATO countries are “playing with fire” by supplying weapons to Ukraine. Press Secretary of the President of the Russian Federation Dmitry Peskov noted that pumping Ukraine with weapons from the West does not contribute to the success of Russian-Ukrainian negotiations and will have a negative effect.