MOSCOW, January 26 – RIA Novosti. American authorities and corporations are interested in the continuation of the conflict in Ukraine because of the thirst for profit, said Fox News anchor Tucker Carlson.

As the journalist noted, the conflict in Ukraine does not stop because of the actions of the administration of US President Joe Biden, which can push Kyiv to a peace agreement. “What is the reason? <...> Yes, because you can cash in on it!” he pointed out.

Thus, the BlackRock company “without hesitation” calls the conflict “a great opportunity to turn the country into a” stronghold of capitalism “”, and the CEO of Goldman Sachs bank considers the restoration of Ukraine “a good economic incentive for real incomes and real investments.”

“Just think! Whose money are we talking about? Yours for the restoration of Ukraine, of course. These guys will get rich at your expense. Now is it clear how everything works?” Carlson emphasized.

According to him, Volodymyr Zelensky has already spoken of “delight” about such economic opportunities, saying that “everyone can succeed in business by working with Ukraine.” “Yes, yes, you can earn a whole lot of money in Ukraine! Corruption is how Ukraine functions,” the TV presenter mocked. He recalled that this country is recognized as one of the most corrupt in the world , so for those who are looking for an opportunity to launder money, “there is no better place to find.”

“Oh yes, and send us more tanks! Coincidence or not, but today our government confirmed that it will supply Ukraine with M1 Abrams tanks. Isn’t it obvious what is happening? For me, everything is very clear,” Carlson added.

Previously, a number of politicians, political scientists, economists and the media have indicated that the United States is deriving significant financial benefits from the conflict in Ukraine. It was noted that the American military-industrial complex is heavily loaded and receives super profits.

