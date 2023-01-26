World
The media revealed the action of Russia, which caused fury in the West
As recalled by the publication, during his second trip to Africa since the beginning of the Ukrainian conflict, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov paid a visit to “an old South African ally.” The “Motherland of Nelson Mandela” criticized Western sanctions and did not suspend cooperation with Moscow, despite pressure from the United States and Europe.
Zakharova called the position of South Africa on relations with Russia historical
South Africa has become Moscow‘s geostrategic partner within the BRICS, an alliance that calls into question Western hegemony backed by the United States, the article says. In addition, the countries are also moving closer militarily: joint naval exercises are planned for February with the participation of Russia, South Africa and China, they will take place near the Mozambique Strait, “a strategic point for the supply of hydrocarbons.”
“It’s dangerous. The West is furious. It sees this as a threat and a symbol of the year that has passed since the beginning of the conflict in Ukraine,” the publication emphasizes.
According to L’Opinion, Russia is increasing its influence on the African continent, which proves that “the West’s attempts to isolate Moscow are ineffective.”
Earlier it was reported that the Republic of South Africa, Russia and China are planning to hold joint naval exercises off the east coast of South Africa from February 17 to 27, 2023. The US Embassy in South Africa expressed “concern” about this. As Lavrov noted, he does not understand why military exercises together with Chinese and South African partners can cause a “mixed reaction” in society, US exercises off the coast of China do not raise questions from anyone.
The head of the Foreign Ministry of Angola spoke in Russian to Lavrov about the changes in the country
