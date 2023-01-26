Media: Canada can supply Ukraine with up to five Leopard tanks

MOSCOW, January 26 – RIA Novosti. Canada may supply Ukraine with up to five Leopard 2 tanks, the Globe and Mail newspaper reports, citing an official. Canada may supply Ukraine with up to five Leopard 2 tanks, the Globe and Mail newspaper reports, citing an official.

According to the CBC television channel, citing high-ranking sources, Canada is considering the delivery of four tanks and may announce the provision of vehicles on Thursday. One source told the channel that Canada would likely send the A4 version of the tanks, the oldest in service with the country.

“According to a senior government official, Canada is considering providing four or five Leopard 2 tanks, but has not yet made a decision,” the newspaper said.

According to the newspaper, the Canadian Army has 112 Leopard tanks, of which 82 are combat vehicles, and another 30 are designed to erect or destroy obstacles and perform other tasks. At the same time, the newspaper adds that the former commander of the Canadian army, retired General Andrew Leslie, said that, according to some reports, about 20 of the Canadian tanks are in working condition, and the rest are in storage or awaiting repair of spare parts.

On Wednesday, the German government announced that it had decided to transfer German Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine. This was preceded by greatly increased pressure from representatives of government parties on Olaf Scholz’s cabinet to make a positive decision on this issue as soon as possible.

Germany intends to form two tank battalions. At the first stage, they plan to provide a company of 14 Leopard 2 type A6 from the stocks of the Bundeswehr. Berlin also plans to soon organize training for the Ukrainian military in Germany . In addition to 14 tanks and training, the new German aid package for Ukraine is said to include logistics, ammunition and maintenance.

Also on Wednesday, the White House confirmed its intention to send 31 M1 Abrams tanks to Ukraine. According to the US authorities, it will take several months for the cars to be delivered. In addition, Washington intends to send eight M88 armored recovery vehicles to Kyiv to service tanks.

Russia has previously sent a note to NATO countries because of the supply of weapons to Ukraine. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov noted that any cargo that contains weapons for Ukraine will become a legitimate target for Russia. The Foreign Ministry of the Russian Federation stated that the NATO countries are “playing with fire” by supplying weapons to Ukraine. Press Secretary of the President of the Russian Federation Dmitry Peskov noted that pumping Ukraine with weapons from the West does not contribute to the success of Russian-Ukrainian negotiations and will have a negative effect.