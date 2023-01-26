Thousands of passengers were stranded by strike at Berlin airport | News

Report This Content

Issue: *



Non-checked paragraph

Copyright Infringement

Spam

Invalid Contents

Broken Links



Your Name: *







Your Email: *





Details: *





Submit Report



Employees of the airport of the German capital, Berlin, of the ground assistance services and of aviation security carry out a 24-hour strike this Wednesday to demand better wages and working conditions.

CMIO.org in sequence:

German prosecutor’s office accuses alleged coup plotters of high treason

The strike, described by the workers as “a warning”, caused the cancellation of all passenger flights at the Berlin-Brandenburg airport.

Some 300 takeoffs and landings were scheduled for this day, with a potential of about 35,000 passengers, the company that operates the airport, Flughafen Berlin Brandenburg (FBB), said in a statement. Flights will resume on Thursday morning.

According to the union that called for the day of struggle, the Union of United Services (Ver.di), the strikers met from 08:00 in front of the air terminal building, in Willy-Brandt-Platz.

They then held a rally in which they expected the participation of up to 1,500 workers, who demanded a solution to collective bargaining, which has been stalled for several months.

In general, the employees demand a monthly salary increase of 500 euros for a period of 12 months for around 6,000 workers in the three areas.

Meanwhile, employers offer gradual salary increases over 36 months and the introduction of experience levels.

According to a Ver.di statement, the current ideas of the employers “are far below the demands of the workers, both in terms of the increase and the duration.”

ℹ️

+++Kein Passagierverkehr am #BER am 25. Januar: Aufgrund des angekündigten Warnstreiks sind am Mittwoch keine gewerblichen Flüge möglich.+++ pic.twitter.com/FBVE8Fagwg

— BER – Berlin Brandenburg Airport (@berlinairport)

January 23, 2023

Berlin-Brandenburg is the third busiest airport in Germany, after Frankfurt (center) and Munich (south).

According to press reports, there have been tensions in wage negotiations throughout the country due to the record inflation registered in Germany in recent months, with a maximum of 10.4 percent last October.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source

Report This Content Issue: *

Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links

Your Name: *



Your Email: *

Details: *

Submit Report