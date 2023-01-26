World
Media: Germany needs the US to take responsibility for security policy
WASHINGTON, January 26 – RIA Novosti. Germany cannot or does not want to take responsibility for security policy, for this it needs the help of the United States, the Politico newspaper writes.
American officials and experts told the newspaper that Germany‘s decision to send Leopard tanks to Ukraine after the US agreed to provide Kyiv with Abrams is positive for Germany, but only in the short term. The interlocutors of the publication note that German Chancellor Olaf Scholz can be pleased that he forced Washington to listen to Berlin’s position. Plus, he won’t have to answer “uncomfortable” questions about tanks at the Munich conference in February.
“This episode was the second time that Germany needed the US to escape the geopolitical impasse, as last year Scholz needed cover from (US President Joe – ed.) Biden to kill the gas pipeline from Russia to Germany” Nord Stream – 2. It is now clearer than ever that Germany is unable or unwilling to take the reins of security policy. She needs America to stand right behind her.
On Wednesday, the German government announced that it had decided to transfer German Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine. This was preceded by greatly increased pressure from representatives of government parties on Olaf Scholz’s cabinet to make a positive decision on this issue as soon as possible.
Germany intends to form two tank battalions. At the first stage, they plan to provide a company of 14 Leopard 2 type A6 from the stocks of the Bundeswehr. Berlin also plans to soon organize training for the Ukrainian military in Germany. In addition to 14 tanks and training, the new German aid package for Ukraine is said to include logistics, ammunition and maintenance.
Also on Wednesday, the White House confirmed its intention to send 31 M1 Abrams tanks to Ukraine. According to the US authorities, it will take several months for the cars to be delivered. In addition, Washington intends to send eight M88 armored recovery vehicles to Kyiv to service tanks. As stated in the White House, the United States hopes that the supply of weapons to Ukraine will not only help Kyiv in the defense, but also allow it to seize lost territories, including Crimea.
Russia has previously sent a note to NATO countries because of the supply of weapons to Ukraine. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov noted that any cargo that contains weapons for Ukraine will become a legitimate target for Russia. The Foreign Ministry of the Russian Federation stated that the NATO countries are “playing with fire” by supplying weapons to Ukraine. Press Secretary of the President of the Russian Federation Dmitry Peskov noted that pumping Ukraine with weapons from the West does not contribute to the success of Russian-Ukrainian negotiations and will have a negative effect.
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked
