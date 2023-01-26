World

The White House commented on Russia’s warnings about the “red lines”

WASHINGTON, January 25 – RIA Novosti. The United States does not ignore Moscow‘s warnings about the inadmissibility of crossing “red lines”, the aid transferred to Kyiv does not threaten Russia, said John Kirby, coordinator for strategic communications at the White House National Security Council.
“We don’t take what they say lightly. But saying this: Tanks should help Ukraine fight effectively in the open to protect their sovereignty and territories and take back the territories,” Kirby told reporters when asked to comment on Russia’s warnings about the inadmissibility of crossing ” red lines.
He repeated the thesis of US President Joe Biden that the tanks transferred to Kyiv do not pose a threat to Russia. “Whether they threaten Russian soldiers, you can bet they are. But Russian soldiers in Ukraine, not Russia, actually,” Kirby said.
West has not yet crossed all red lines in Ukraine, Polyansky said

Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

