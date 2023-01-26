World

The White House shied away from answering the question about the supply of fighter jets to Kyiv

WASHINGTON, January 25 – RIA Novosti. The United States is constantly discussing with Ukraine all the needs for the supply of weapons, said on Wednesday the coordinator of strategic communications of the White House National Security Council, John Kirby, when asked about the possibility of supplying Kyiv with fourth-generation fighter jets.
“We are in constant discussions with the Ukrainians about weapons, they are developing as conditions change,” he said, commenting on the possibility of supplying fourth-generation fighters.
Russia has previously sent a note to NATO countries because of the supply of weapons to Ukraine. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov noted that any cargo that contains weapons for Ukraine will become a legitimate target for Russia. The Foreign Ministry of the Russian Federation stated that the NATO countries are “playing with fire” by supplying weapons to Ukraine. Press Secretary of the President of the Russian Federation Dmitry Peskov noted that pumping Ukraine with weapons from the West does not contribute to the success of Russian-Ukrainian negotiations and will have a negative effect.
Scholz said he did not know how much the delivery of tanks to Ukraine would cost

Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

