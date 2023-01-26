Iran responds to European sanctions with several similar measures | News

Report This Content

Iran introduced new sanctions against European officials and entities for what it described as “supporting terrorism” and “fomenting unrest” in the Persian country and in response to similar coercive measures adopted by the European Union (EU) and the United Kingdom against Tehran.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry on Wednesday blacklisted three entities and 22 individuals from the EU, in addition to one entity and eight UK officials.

Within the bloc, it included Radio J, an Israeli radio station based in Paris; the European Friends of Israel inside the European Parliament; and the construction company Heberger for “participation in the construction of factory equipment” allegedly used to create chemical weapons deployed in the Iran-Iraq war in the 1980s.

It also included on its restrictive list several members of the European Parliament, building officials, police and military commanders, and three executives from the French satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo, which recently published a series of cartoons mocking Iran’s leaders.

Two far-right Dutch political leaders, Rasmus Paludan and Edwin Wagensveld, were also sanctioned for “insulting the Holy Quran”, which has sparked a wave of protests in several countries.

In the UK, meanwhile, Tehran blacklisted the Henry Jackson Society think tank in addition to the attorney general, several current and former senior military and intelligence officials, and a head of the prisons authority.

The new measures are similar to several previous rounds of sanctions announced by Tehran, the latest of which came last month. They include entry bans into Iran and the confiscation of any assets the targets may possess in the country.

The measures were announced two days after the EU and the UK applied sanctions against dozens of Iranian officials and entities.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



