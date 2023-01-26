World

RAF suspends flights of Hawk T2 jet trainers

MOSCOW, January 25 – RIA Novosti. The Royal Air Force of Great Britain has suspended flights of Hawk T2 jet trainers due to engine problems, Sky News reports, citing a source and an Air Force representative.
As noted, the source told the TV channel that the problem is related to the wear of the engine blades.
“Following a recent runway issue involving an RAF Hawk TMk2 engine, flights have been temporarily suspended as a precaution pending the outcome of a technical investigation,” an Air Force spokesman told the broadcaster.
As the channel notes, the Air Force is working closely with the manufacturer and waiting for the analysis of a specific engine. Training flights will only resume when it is deemed safe to do so. The channel added that the problem with the training fleet will not affect the Red Arrows elite aerobatic team, which operates Hawk T1 aircraft.
RAF to move to civilian airports, media reported

Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

