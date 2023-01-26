World
Ministry of Defense of Ukraine: the manufacturer of “Bayraktarov” handed over two UAVs to Kyiv
MOSCOW, January 25 – RIA Novosti. The Turkish manufacturer of attack drones Bayraktar TB-2 donated two more vehicles of this type to Ukraine, the main intelligence department of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry said.
“Today, we received two more Bayraktar TB2 drones from Baykar’s great friends and partners of Ukraine. Baykar donated them free of charge to help the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the people of Ukraine to protect themselves from the occupier,” the ministry’s Telegram channel said.
Russia has previously sent a note to NATO countries because of the supply of weapons to Kyiv. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov noted that any cargo that contains weapons for Ukraine will become a legitimate target for Russia. The Foreign Ministry of the Russian Federation stated that the NATO countries were “playing with fire” by supplying weapons to Kyiv. Press Secretary of the President of the Russian Federation Dmitry Peskov noted that pumping Ukraine with weapons from the West does not contribute to the success of Russian-Ukrainian negotiations and will have a negative effect.
Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine on February 24. President Vladimir Putin called its goal “the protection of people who have been subjected to bullying and genocide by the Kyiv regime for eight years.” For this, according to him, it is planned to carry out “demilitarization and denazification of Ukraine”, to bring to justice all war criminals responsible for “bloody crimes against civilians” in Donbass.
