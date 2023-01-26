World
Bratislava called the condition for the transfer of tanks to Kyiv
PRAGUE, January 25 – RIA Novosti. Bratislava is ready to transfer T-72 tanks to Kyiv, but only after their “adequate replacement,” Martina Koval-Kakashchikova, spokeswoman for the Slovak Defense Ministry, said on Wednesday evening.
“We understand Ukraine’s desire to get heavy ground equipment as soon as possible, and we are ready to talk about the immediate provision of Slovak T-72 tanks, but only in the event of an adequate replacement. So far, such negotiations have not reached,” Bratislava TV channel TA3 quoted her as saying.
Defense Minister Jaroslav Nagy said on Wednesday that one Leopard 2A4 tank has already been in use by the Slovak Armed Forces since December 2022, while another 14 should gradually arrive from Germany over the course of 2023, starting in March. According to the minister, the tanks that will be supplied to Slovakia from Germany were made in the 1990s, there is no talk of new models of vehicles.
“But these tanks will be modernized and will qualitatively correspond to the model that we are now talking about as modern,” he added.
In 2022, Slovakia and Germany signed an agreement that in exchange for 30 infantry fighting vehicles transferred by Bratislava to Kyiv, Berlin will transfer to it 15 Leopard 2A4 tanks, which will first be upgraded.
Russia has previously sent a note to NATO countries because of the supply of weapons to Ukraine. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov noted that any cargo that contains weapons for Ukraine will become a legitimate target for Russia. The Foreign Ministry of the Russian Federation stated that the NATO countries are “playing with fire” by supplying weapons to Ukraine. Press Secretary of the President of the Russian Federation Dmitry Peskov noted that pumping Ukraine with weapons from the West would have a negative effect.
