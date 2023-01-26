PRAGUE, January 25 – RIA Novosti. Bratislava is ready to transfer T-72 tanks to Kyiv, but only after their “adequate replacement,” Martina Koval-Kakashchikova, spokeswoman for the Slovak Defense Ministry, said on Wednesday evening.

“We understand Ukraine’s desire to get heavy ground equipment as soon as possible, and we are ready to talk about the immediate provision of Slovak T-72 tanks, but only in the event of an adequate replacement. So far, such negotiations have not reached,” Bratislava TV channel TA3 quoted her as saying.

“But these tanks will be modernized and will qualitatively correspond to the model that we are now talking about as modern,” he added.

Russia has previously sent a note to NATO countries because of the supply of weapons to Ukraine. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov noted that any cargo that contains weapons for Ukraine will become a legitimate target for Russia. The Foreign Ministry of the Russian Federation stated that the NATO countries are “playing with fire” by supplying weapons to Ukraine. Press Secretary of the President of the Russian Federation Dmitry Peskov noted that pumping Ukraine with weapons from the West would have a negative effect.