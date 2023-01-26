World

Bratislava called the condition for the transfer of tanks to Kyiv

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 2 hours ago
1 minute read
  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






PRAGUE, January 25 – RIA Novosti. Bratislava is ready to transfer T-72 tanks to Kyiv, but only after their “adequate replacement,” Martina Koval-Kakashchikova, spokeswoman for the Slovak Defense Ministry, said on Wednesday evening.
“We understand Ukraine’s desire to get heavy ground equipment as soon as possible, and we are ready to talk about the immediate provision of Slovak T-72 tanks, but only in the event of an adequate replacement. So far, such negotiations have not reached,” Bratislava TV channel TA3 quoted her as saying.
Defense Minister Jaroslav Nagy said on Wednesday that one Leopard 2A4 tank has already been in use by the Slovak Armed Forces since December 2022, while another 14 should gradually arrive from Germany over the course of 2023, starting in March. According to the minister, the tanks that will be supplied to Slovakia from Germany were made in the 1990s, there is no talk of new models of vehicles.
“But these tanks will be modernized and will qualitatively correspond to the model that we are now talking about as modern,” he added.
Yesterday, 21:41

Head of Zelensky’s office says Ukraine needs hundreds of tanks

In 2022, Slovakia and Germany signed an agreement that in exchange for 30 infantry fighting vehicles transferred by Bratislava to Kyiv, Berlin will transfer to it 15 Leopard 2A4 tanks, which will first be upgraded.
Russia has previously sent a note to NATO countries because of the supply of weapons to Ukraine. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov noted that any cargo that contains weapons for Ukraine will become a legitimate target for Russia. The Foreign Ministry of the Russian Federation stated that the NATO countries are “playing with fire” by supplying weapons to Ukraine. Press Secretary of the President of the Russian Federation Dmitry Peskov noted that pumping Ukraine with weapons from the West would have a negative effect.
infographics

Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 2 hours ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

The White House shied away from answering the question about the supply of fighter jets to Kyiv

19 mins ago

Iran responds to European sanctions with several similar measures | News

20 mins ago

RAF suspends flights of Hawk T2 jet trainers

38 mins ago

Monument to Chkalov is being dismantled in Kyiv

55 mins ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.