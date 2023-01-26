Two people are stabbed to death on a train in Germany | News

Report This Content

Issue: *



Non-checked paragraph

Copyright Infringement

Spam

Invalid Contents

Broken Links



Your Name: *







Your Email: *





Details: *





Submit Report



At least two people died and five more were injured as a result of a knife attack that took place on Wednesday on a regional train in Germany, said the interior minister of the federal state of Schleswig-Holstein, Sabine Sütterlin-Waack.

CMIO.org in sequence:

German prosecutor’s office accuses alleged coup plotters of high treason

The attacker pounced on the passengers shortly before arriving at the Brokstedt station, in the Land of Schleswig Holstein, on the border with Denmark, according to police sources.

The attack took place on a regional train connecting the cities of Kiel and Hamburg, a Flensburg police spokesman said.

BREAKING ���� : A knife attack on a train going from Kiel to Hamburg in #Germany

Multiple people injured following knife attack on train between Kiel and Hamburg, #Germany, police say; suspect reportedly arrested in Brokstedt pic.twitter.com/WyxiCllVP0

— Zaid Ahmd  (@realzaidzayn)

January 25, 2023

The alleged attacker was detained at the Brokstedt station, where the convoy was immobilized. The motive for the attack is still unknown, according to police.

“It’s terrible,” Suetterlin-Waack told German public broadcaster NDR. “We are shocked and horrified that something like this happened.”

Regional police and federal police were on the scene and the prosecutor’s office was investigating the attack, NDR reported.

The Brokstedt train station was closed for several hours.

Police did not provide any information on the suspect’s identity and said his possible motives were under investigation.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source

Report This Content Issue: *

Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links

Your Name: *



Your Email: *

Details: *

Submit Report