International Paper to sell stake in Ilim to Russian partners

MOSCOW, January 25 – RIA Novosti. The American company International Paper sells its stake in the Ilim group to Russian partners, follows from a press release from the company.
It is specified that the share of International Paper was 50 percent. The transaction amount is 484 million dollars. The sale is subject to approval by Russian regulatory authorities, the company stressed.
It is noted that American Paper also received a statement of interest from its JV partners in acquiring a 2.39 percent stake in another related entity. It was valued at $24 million. The terms of the deal will be agreed later.
In addition, the company intends to seek an agreement on the sale of shares in OAO Ilim Group, as well as on the sale of other minor residual shares associated with Ilim, to its JV partners.
The International Paper Company is an American pulp and paper company, the largest in the world. The company has approximately 56,000 employees and is headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee.
The Ilim Group is one of the leading companies in the Russian pulp and paper industry. The group includes, in particular, three pulp and paper mills (in the Arkhangelsk and Irkutsk regions) and two corrugator plants (in the Leningrad and Moscow regions).
Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

