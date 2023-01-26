International Paper to sell stake in Ilim to Russian partners

The American company International Paper sells its stake in the Ilim group to Russian partners, follows from a press release from the company.

It is specified that the share of International Paper was 50 percent. The transaction amount is 484 million dollars. The sale is subject to approval by Russian regulatory authorities, the company stressed.

In addition, the company intends to seek an agreement on the sale of shares in OAO Ilim Group, as well as on the sale of other minor residual shares associated with Ilim, to its JV partners.