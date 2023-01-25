Swiss president fears losing confidence over arms re-export

GENEVA, January 25 – RIA Novosti. The credibility of Switzerland as a neutral country may be questionable in the event of the re-export of Swiss weapons to the territory where hostilities are taking place, President Alan Berset said in an interview with the RTS television and radio company.

“Given the special role that Switzerland plays in the world , it is necessary to question the authority of Switzerland as a neutral country in the event of the re-export of Swiss weapons to the war zone,” he said.

The President believes that Switzerland must remain committed to its founding principles.

“Now is not the time to change the rules for arms exports, just as it is not the time to change the rules of the right to neutrality,” Berset added.

A committee of the Swiss parliament approved on Tuesday amendments to legislation that allow the re-export of Swiss-made weapons to Ukraine. Swiss deputies and senators have yet to vote on whether or not to accept this amendment to the law.

Previously, Switzerland rejected requests from Germany Spain and Denmark to re-export to Ukraine ammunition produced in the confederation. As the authorities stressed, Switzerland can refuse to re-export military materials if the country for which they are intended is involved in an international armed conflict.