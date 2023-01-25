World

Bomb blast kills 27 in Nigeria

MOSCOW, January 25 – RIA Novosti. At least 27 livestock keepers have been killed and many injured in a bomb blast in a village in central Nigeria, AFP reported, citing police.
As noted, at the time of the explosion, along with their cattle, they were in the village of Rukubi on the border between the states of Nasarawa and Benue.
“We have determined that 27 people were killed in the bombing, along with several cattle … Many more people were injured and the death toll could rise as the search continues,” Mohammed Baba, Nasarawa Police Commissioner Mayaki, said in a statement.
He added that explosives experts are investigating the causes of the explosion.
Laval Dano, a spokesman for the local livestock association, believes the explosion was caused by an air strike that could have been inflicted by the Nigerian military. He called for a thorough investigation into the circumstances of the incident.
Nigerian police report militants attacking a mosque in the north of the country

