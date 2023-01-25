World
In Portugal, called the timing of sending Leopard tanks to Ukraine
|Fact-checking
|Autentic
|DMCA
|Report
MADRID, Jan 26 – RIA Novosti. The shipment of Leopard tanks to Ucarine could happen in two to three months, Portuguese Foreign Minister João Gomes Carvinho said on Wednesday.
“It all depends on the training of the Ukrainian military. Leopard tanks are very technologically advanced equipment, so it can take several weeks. After that, there are logistical aspects that need to be agreed with the allies, so it (sending) will take two to three months,” he said. his words to the Portuguese TV channel SIC Noticias.
When asked how much this operation to support Ukraine would cost, the minister did not give a figure. At the same time, the Foreign Minister noted that there is still no final decision on the issue.
“There is no decision to send Portuguese military vehicles to Ukraine. We are participating in a collective effort to support Ukraine, we have contributed very generously in various fields – political, military, humanitarian and financial, and regarding the military aspect, Portugal has always contributed in accordance with their capabilities and the needs of Ukraine,” João Gomes Carvinho specified.
Earlier, the local newspaper Correio da Manha reported that Portugal was preparing to send four Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine.
Yesterday, 15:21Special military operation in Ukraine
Portugal is preparing to send Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine, media write
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked
|Fact-checking
|Autentic
|DMCA
|Report