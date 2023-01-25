Africa advocates agriculture in the face of food insecurity | News

Report This Content

Issue: *



Non-checked paragraph

Copyright Infringement

Spam

Invalid Contents

Broken Links



Your Name: *







Your Email: *





Details: *





Submit Report



The African Union (AU) highlighted on Wednesday the importance of promoting and developing agricultural activity in the region to reduce dependence on the continent in the framework of the Dakar 2 African Food Summit in Diamniadio, Senegal.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Malawi cholera death toll tops 1,000

The Senegalese head of state and temporary president of the AU, Macky Sall, pointed out during the opening remarks of the conclave that “Africa must learn to feed itself and contribute to feeding the world.”

The president pointed out that it is paradoxical that the continent continues to import most of the food products when it has more than 65 percent of the world‘s unexploited arable land.

In this sense, Sall urged to advocate for the perspective of a modern agriculture for the sake of food security beyond resilience, as well as to also face climate risks.

For his part, Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari stressed the need for access to affordable finance to successfully support smallholder and commercial farmers.

In turn, the president of Kenya, William Ruto, called on the private sector to participate in government programs to stimulate sustainable agricultural production while he emphasized the potential of his country to achieve this objective.

Through a statement addressed to the summit, the Secretary General of the United Nations, António Guterres, affirmed that an African free trade area would allow raising agricultural production levels.

Je vous remercie en particulier, chers frères et amis Chefs d’Etat et de gvrnmt, d’avoir honoré de votre présence cette rencontre.

Votre participation marque tout l’intérêt que nous accordons, ensemble, au secteur vital de l’agriculture, pour en faire une source de résilience. pic.twitter.com/8iQIN4WeGW

—Macky Sall (@Macky_Sall)

January 25, 2023

“The full implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), with its enormous potential to increase agricultural productivity, create agricultural value chains and expand trade, including intra-African trade,” he said.

At the same time, he stressed that “the transformation of the food system is essential to alleviate poverty, promote food security, promote sustainable development and create productive jobs, especially for women and youth.”





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source

Report This Content Issue: *

Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links

Your Name: *



Your Email: *

Details: *

Submit Report