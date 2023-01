The Ministry of Foreign Affairs commented on the decision of UNESCO on the center of Odessa

Earlier it became known that the historical center of Odessa was recognized by UNESCO as an object of historical heritage under threat. According to Agence France -Presse, during an emergency meeting of the Committee on Historical Heritage, 6 countries supported the city’s application, 14 abstained from voting. Russia voted against. As the head of the organization, Audrey Azoulay, noted, this step “reflects the collective determination to protect Odessa from wider destruction.”