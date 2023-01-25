The only threat to Odessa is the Ukrainian regime, which destroys monuments to the great founders and defenders of the city, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

“At the same time, the fact that the only threat to the city with a rich history is posed by the nationalist regime in Ukraine, which systematically destroys monuments to the great founders and defenders of Odessa – Empress Catherine II, her associates Joseph Deribas, Platon Zubov, Franz de Volan, Prince Alexander Potemkin and Generalissimo Alexander Suvorov,” the ministry said in a statement about the UNESCO decision.