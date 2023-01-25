World

A mass demonstration against the supply of tanks to Ukraine takes place in Munich

BERLIN, Jan 26 – RIA Novosti. Hundreds of residents took to the streets in the Bavarian capital of Munich on Wednesday night, protesting against the supply of tanks and weapons to Ukraine and advocating diplomacy.
The protest is organized by the peace initiative München steht auf (“Munich rises” – ed.), which positions itself outside of political vectors. In the announcement for the event, the initiative calls for building a world without weapons and sanctions.
Videos circulating on social media show a large crowd of demonstrators following a group of drummers through the city and gathering in the central square in front of the town hall on Marienplatz.
On posters and flags, protesters call for peace and oppose the supply of tanks to Ukraine.
On Wednesday, the German government announced the transfer of German Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine. This was preceded by strong pressure from representatives of government parties on the cabinet of Olaf Scholz to make a positive decision on this issue as soon as possible.
Germany intends to form two tank battalions, at the first stage a company of 14 Leopard 2 type A6 will be provided from the reserves of the Bundeswehr. In addition, it is planned to organize training of the Ukrainian military in Germany. The new assistance package will also include logistics, ammunition and systems maintenance.
Russia previously sent a note to NATO countries because of the supply of weapons to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov emphasized that any cargo containing ammunition and military equipment would become a legitimate target for the Aerospace Forces in the neighboring republic. The Foreign Ministry also stated that the states of the North Atlantic Alliance were “playing with fire” by supplying ammunition to the Kyiv regime.
