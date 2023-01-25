MOSCOW, January 26 – RIA Novosti. Sanctions against the Russian nuclear industry, if imposed, will return to the West like a boomerang, writes Patrice Bravo, a columnist for the French edition of AgoraVox. Sanctions against the Russian nuclear industry, if imposed, will return to the West like a boomerang, writes Patrice Bravo, a columnist for the French edition of AgoraVox.

Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis said on Monday that the next EU sanctions package could include restrictions against Rosatom and the entire Russian nuclear industry. At the same time, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto noted that no specific proposals on sanctions against the Russian nuclear industry were presented at the Council of EU Foreign Ministers either in writing or orally, there were only general discussions.

According to Bravo, Russia’s nuclear industry is not just a powerful complex consisting of 350 enterprises with more than 250,000 employees, but a world -renowned supplier of unique uranium enrichment technologies. In addition, Russia is one of the largest exporters of this fuel.

According to him, the United States alone imported 550 tons of enriched Russian uranium worth $645 million in 2021, the same amount they bought fuel from January to October 2022. Last year, France also significantly increased its purchases of uranium from Russia, while it is not known whether Paris will have enough fuel for its own nuclear power plants in the event of sanctions against the Russian nuclear industry.

Bravo recalls that, according to experts, Russia has 42% of the world ‘s uranium processing capacity. In addition, it is worth bearing in mind large foreign projects for the construction of nuclear power plants with the participation of Russia, and these are projects in Turkey, Belarus, India, Hungary, Bangladesh, China and Egypt, the author continues.

Because of this, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban spoke out against the imposition of sanctions on the Russian nuclear industry, warning of their tragic consequences for the country and promising to oppose such steps, the newspaper’s observer writes.

“Thus, it is not clear whether the new sanctions against Russia will be effective. At the same time, restrictions on the nuclear industry will turn against the European countries themselves,” Bravo concludes.

The West stepped up sanctions pressure on Russia over Ukraine, which led to higher prices for electricity, fuel and food in Europe and the United States . Vladimir Putin said that the policy of containment and weakening of Russia is a long-term strategy of the West, and the sanctions dealt a serious blow to the entire world economy. According to him, the main goal of the West is to worsen the lives of millions of people. Moscow has repeatedly stated that Russia will solve all the problems that the West creates for it.

