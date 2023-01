US to send 31 Abrams tanks to Ukraine, media write

Earlier today, the White House reported that the President of the United States at noon local time (20:00 Moscow time) will make a statement on support for Ukraine. According to media reports, Biden is going to announce the transfer of 30 to 50 Abrams tanks to Kyiv.

In turn, the interlocutor of the ABC TV channel claims that the technique – in the event of a fundamental decision to supply it, it will not be available for at least a year, since the American authorities have only to conclude contracts with manufacturers.