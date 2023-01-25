World
US to send 31 Abrams tanks to Ukraine, media write
WASHINGTON, January 25 – RIA Novosti. The United States will transfer 31 M1 Abrams tanks to Kyiv, informed Bloomberg journalist Jennifer Jacobs, citing a source.
“The Biden Administration will send Ukraine 31 M1 Abrams tanks worth $400 million,” she tweeted.
Earlier today, the White House reported that the President of the United States at noon local time (20:00 Moscow time) will make a statement on support for Ukraine. According to media reports, Biden is going to announce the transfer of 30 to 50 Abrams tanks to Kyiv.
In turn, the interlocutor of the ABC TV channel claims that the technique – in the event of a fundamental decision to supply it, it will not be available for at least a year, since the American authorities have only to conclude contracts with manufacturers.
In the spring of last year, Moscow sent a note to the countries of the North Atlantic Alliance due to the transfer of weapons to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov emphasized that any cargo containing military equipment would become a legitimate target for the Russian Aerospace Forces.
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked
