UK to rethink rules for paying legal fees by sanctioned individuals

MOSCOW, January 25 – RIA Novosti. The UK Treasury will reconsider the rules for paying legal costs by persons under sanctions because of the case of Russian businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin, Chief Secretary of the British Treasury James Cartlidge said.

Earlier, members of the Labor Party sent a letter to the British Treasury asking how the ministry allowed the Russian businessman and founder of the Wagner group Yevgeny Prigozhin, who is under British sanctions, to pay for British lawyers in a lawsuit against Bellingcat founder Eliot Higgins.

“I would like to outline the general approach that the Ministry of Finance takes in cases where persons under sanctions apply (to the Ministry) for a license to pay legal fees … Under the sanctions regime, since everyone has the right to legal representation, frozen assets can be used The Treasury Office issues licenses allowing sanctioned individuals to cover their own legal costs…However, I can confirm that in light of recent reports related to this matter, the Department is now considering whether this approach is right and whether it can be changed,” Cartlidge said in the British Parliament, answering a deputy’s question about the legitimacy of the actions of the British Treasury, which allowed Prigozhin to pay for the work of British lawyers.

In December 2021, Prigozhin’s lawyers filed a lawsuit in the High Court of England against Higgins for allegations of alleged ties to the Wagner group. The subject of the lawsuit were five messages on the social network Twitter, published by Higgins for his subscribers. Higgins claimed on Twitter that Prigozhin was responsible for the operations of the “Wagner group” and accused him of using this group to commit crimes.

In May last year, the press service of the Concord company reported that, referring to sanctions, the British defenders were blocked from receiving payment for services from Prigozhin in the amount of more than 100 thousand pounds, threatened with the revocation of their license and tried to hold them accountable for representing the interests of a businessman in a court case. deed.

Prior to this, the Financial Times newspaper reported that the High Court of England stopped the proceedings on the lawsuit of Prigozhin against Higgins. According to the newspaper, “Higgins’ law firm McCue Jury & Partners said the court proceedings were dismissed in the High Court due to Prigozhin’s repeated violations of court orders.” The publication reported that Higgins welcomed the court’s decision, with representatives of Prigozhin’s Concord company telling the FT that the trial was ongoing, the court gave Prigozhin time to find new lawyers after his previous representative was forced to drop the case. due to British pressure.

The Wagner Group, made up of volunteers, takes an active part in the special operation in the Donbass and Ukraine. Prigozhin previously admitted that he created the Wagner group in 2014. Prigozhin noted that thanks to the courage of its fighters, the fate of the DPR and LPR has radically changed.

