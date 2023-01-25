Australia intends to seek trial of the Russian authorities

MOSCOW, January 25 – RIA Novosti. Australia has joined a group of countries that will pursue the criminal responsibility of the Russian authorities, said the foreign minister Australia has joined a group of countries that will pursue the criminal responsibility of the Russian authorities, said the foreign minister Penny Wong

“Australia has joined a key group of like-minded partners, including France and the UK, to ensure Russia’s leadership is held to account,” Wong tweeted.

The head of the Australian Foreign Ministry added that the country’s accession to the group will complement the support that Australia already provides to Ukraine at the International Criminal Court in The Hague and at the International Court of Justice. “Australia supports Ukraine,” Wong said.

Last Thursday, the European Parliament at its plenary session in France approved a non-binding resolution calling for the creation of a “special tribunal for Ukraine” and the use of Russian state assets “for reparations” to Ukraine. Earlier, the European Commission came up with an initiative to create a special international court for Ukraine under the auspices of the UN.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Vershinin told RIA Novosti earlier that the European Union is trying to cover up its involvement in war crimes in Ukraine by initiating the creation of a special tribunal. Gennady Gatilov, Russia’s permanent representative to the UN Geneva headquarters, told RIA Novosti that the creation of a mechanism under the auspices of the UN requires the approval of the UN Security Council, without which the proposed EU “tribunal on Ukraine” is impossible.

Presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov pointed out that Russia categorically rejects Kyiv’s accusations of war crimes in Ukraine. The Russian Foreign Ministry called the idea of ​​creating an international court for Ukraine a “cabal” and said that it would not have jurisdiction over Russia.