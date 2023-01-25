World

Thailand considers Russia as a partner for the construction of a frigate

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 58 mins ago
1 minute read
  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






BANGKOK, January 25 – RIA Novosti. The Thai Navy has asked the government for a budget to build a new frigate on Thai soil in partnership with a foreign shipbuilder, with Russia being considered as one of the likely partners.
This was reported on Wednesday by the online version of the Bangkok Post, citing a source in the Navy.
December 19, 2022, 08:57

Thai Navy ship sinks in Gulf of Thailand

According to him, the government has already agreed in principle to allocate 15 billion Thai baht (about $457.9 million) over 5 years. The first amount of 1.7 billion baht ($51.9 million) will be included in the 2024 budget, the publication reports, citing a source.
Companies from South Korea, Russia, Spain and France that have shown interest in the project are considered as potential partners in the construction of the ship, the report says.
The frigate will be built as part of the upcoming government program for the priority development of the national military-industrial complex. Under the terms of the contract offered to foreign partners, the partner will be obliged not only to provide components for assembling the ship in Thailand and participate in the construction of the frigate, but also to transfer all the technologies used in the construction of the ship to the Thai Navy, according to the Bangkok Post.
The Thai Navy is armed with ships, most of which are built abroad. In particular, the frigate Bhumiphon Adulyadej, named after the late King of Thailand Rama IX, entered service in 2019, was built in South Korea, and the flagship of the Thai Navy, the aircraft-carrying cruiser Chakri Narybet, was built in the mid-1990s in Spain .
January 4, 19:28

The expert called the frigate “Admiral Gorshkov” the basis of Russia’s combat power

Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 58 mins ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

UK to rethink rules for paying legal fees by sanctioned individuals

1 min ago

Australia intends to seek trial of the Russian authorities

25 mins ago

Putin says US occupation forces are in Germany

42 mins ago

North Korea confines its capital due to respiratory disease | News

1 hour ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.