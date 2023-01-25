Thailand considers Russia as a partner for the construction of a frigate

BANGKOK, January 25 – RIA Novosti. The Thai Navy has asked the government for a budget to build a new frigate on Thai soil in partnership with a foreign shipbuilder, with Russia being considered as one of the likely partners.

According to him, the government has already agreed in principle to allocate 15 billion Thai baht (about $457.9 million) over 5 years. The first amount of 1.7 billion baht ($51.9 million) will be included in the 2024 budget, the publication reports, citing a source.

The frigate will be built as part of the upcoming government program for the priority development of the national military-industrial complex. Under the terms of the contract offered to foreign partners, the partner will be obliged not only to provide components for assembling the ship in Thailand and participate in the construction of the frigate, but also to transfer all the technologies used in the construction of the ship to the Thai Navy, according to the Bangkok Post.