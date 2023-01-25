North Korea confines its capital due to respiratory disease | News

Report This Content

Authorities in the North Korean capital Pyongyang ordered a five-day lockdown on Tuesday due to rising cases of an unspecified respiratory illness, according to local sources, citing a government notice.

According to the government statement, collected by the KCNA agency, residents of the city must remain in their homes until the end of Sunday and must undergo temperature checks in public places.

In this sense, the Government requests that “all sectors and entities maintain the social anti-epidemic climate in the face of the behavior of Covid-19 worldwide and, at the same time, establish prior measures to increase the effects of the prophylactic campaign”.

Along the same lines, it ensures that the so-called State Emergency Prophylaxis Command must detail “the state of execution of the prophylactic measures that are taken according to seasonal conditions, and improve the scientific level of prophylactic work by detailing the regulations according to the circumstances of each region and entity“.

A similar notice issued in early May 2022 did not specify the length of the lockdown, which ultimately lasted for more than two weeks.

North Korea confirmed its first outbreak of Covid-19 in 2022, although it had declared victory over the epidemic in August.

It also reported the daily number of patients with fever, a count that rose at various times to about 4.77 million, out of a population of about 25 million. But he has not reported such cases since July 29.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



