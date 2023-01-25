Ukrainian misappropriated 737 thousand dollars under the guise of seizure of Russian assets

MOSCOW, January 25 – RIA Novosti. An official from the Sumy region of Ukraine, under the guise of nationalizing the assets of the Russian Federation, appropriated property in the amount of 737 thousand dollars, the Ukrainian State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) reported. An official from the Sumy region of Ukraine, under the guise of nationalizing the assets of the Russian Federation, appropriated property in the amount of 737 thousand dollars, the Ukrainian State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) reported.

“Based on the materials of the State Bureau of Investigation, the head of one of the district military administrations of the Sumy region was notified of suspicion. The official, under the guise of nationalization, appropriated the property of Ukrainian enterprises,” the department’s Telegram channel says.

According to the State Bureau of Investigation, the official was engaged in the seizure of the train that arrived from the Russian Federation to Ukraine even before the start of the Russian special military operation. It is reported that a train of 40 cars was carrying cargo belonging to Ukrainian companies: diesel fuel and liquefied natural gas.

According to the SBI investigators, the head of the district military administration decided to seize all the property, taking advantage of martial law, as a result of which Ukrainian companies alone suffered losses of $737,000.

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal said in May 2022 that the Cabinet of Ministers had approved a document according to which Russian assets on the territory of Ukraine are transferred to the state, or rather to the state enterprise National Investment Fund.

Earlier, Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a law on “compulsory seizure” in Ukraine of objects of property of the Russian Federation and its residents.