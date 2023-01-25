The head of the General Staff of the Czech Republic spoke about the problems with the recruitment of recruits

PRAGUE, January 25 – RIA Novosti. The Czech army hardly manages to recruit recruits, for example, in 2022, instead of the planned 2.2 thousand people, the army ranks increased, taking into account those who left, by only 269 people, Chief of the General Staff of the Czech Army Karel Rzhegka said on Wednesday in an interview with the CTK news agency.

“The task of the Czech army over the next 7 years is to increase, based on the tasks assigned to it, its personnel to 30 thousand people (currently, according to the Ministry of Defense, 27.1 thousand – ed.). In particular, in 2023 In 2022, the Ministry of Defense set a goal to recruit 2.2 thousand recruits, of which 500 people would become students of the University of Defense.However, the real increase in the size of the army is declining every year due to the departure of a large number of servicemen “in civilian life”.For example, in 2022, the personnel of the army increased by only 269 people,” Řegka said.

Currently, the leadership of the General Staff is preparing an extensive analysis of the reasons why young people aspire to join the army or, conversely, ignore it, and also because of which they rush to leave the army at the end of the contract.

“The main thing in the army is people, and they are the biggest problem, because you can buy tanks, but you just cannot buy people. To attract young people to the army and then keep them, you need to have modern barracks and training centers, modern organizational structure,” Řegka said.

According to the chief of the general staff, the army needs to soften some “meaningless measures” such as the persecution of tattoos, which prevents some young people from entering military service. “Today is not the time when only criminals had tattoos, today they have become a very common phenomenon among young people,” the general said.

As Rzegka noted, the defense department in the Czech Republic has been underestimated and underfunded for a long time, and it will not be easy to correct the situation in a short time, despite the fact that the Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic decided to allocate 2% of GDP for the needs of the Ministry of Defense not in 2025, as initially planned, but already in 2024.

According to Řegka, 2% defense spending is considered the absolute minimum in NATO under the current conditions. Already many member countries of the alliance are talking about the need to reassess and increase two percent obligations, and a number of countries have already overcome this milestone.