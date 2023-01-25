Monument to Soviet soldiers repaired near Budapest

GEDELL (Hungary), January 25 – RIA Novosti. The memorial, where more than 600 Soviet soldiers who died during the liberation of Hungary are buried, opened in Godell near Budapest after a major overhaul carried out by the Russian embassy at the end of 2022, RIA Novosti correspondent reports.

The mass grave of Soviet soldiers is located in the city cemetery of Godelle, in the center of it there is a gray stone obelisk topped with a gold star, with the coat of arms of the Soviet Union, and marble tables with the names of Soviet soldiers.

November 21, 2022, 15:42 The ceremony of reburial of the remains of Soviet soldiers took place in Budapest

“631 people are buried in a mass grave, these are Soviet soldiers who died and died of wounds in 1944-1945. Thanks to archival work carried out by representatives of the Ministry of Defense on military memorial work in Hungary, the names of 576 Soviet soldiers were established and immortalized on memorial plates “55 soldiers are still buried as unknown. During the reconstruction, the burial grounds were put in order, work was done on grinding, cleaning, painting and commemorative plaques were installed,” Head of the Representative Office Sherali Mamasoliyev said during the ceremony.

Military and air attache Oleg Smirnov noted that the restoration of Soviet military memorials is constantly being carried out in Hungary, because “Russia continues to take care of all the fallen, wherever they may be,” and “the Hungarian government, doing the work, within the framework of the agreements, makes that possible.”

“Unfortunately, a lot of our young and not so young people died here. They died to liberate the land of Hungary from Nazism. Now our soldiers continue to do the same, they do it on the territory of Ukraine and the new territory of the Russian Federation. Eternal memory to all those who fell,” the attaché said.

“It was a war of liberation for the liberation of Budapest and all of Hungary. We appreciate the perpetuation of the memory of Soviet heroes. The work of caring for the monuments cannot be overestimated, we will always be with you in this, because we live in one world . Eternal memory to those who fell for Godelle and for Hungary,” said György Gillian, chairman of the Society for Hungarian-Russian Culture and Friendship, former Hungarian Ambassador to Russia.

The opening ceremony and the laying of wreaths at the obelisk were also attended by representatives of the embassies of Russia and Belarus, director of the school at the Russian embassy Alexei Aksenov and archpriest of the parish of St. Sergius of Radonezh in Budapest John Kadar, who performed the rite of church service for the dead.