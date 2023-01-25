The Russian Foreign Ministry hopes that Estonia will comply with the UN maritime convention

MOSCOW January 25 – RIA Novosti. Moscow proceeds in the issue of establishing the contiguous zone of the Gulf of Finland by Estonia on the fact that Tallinn will comply with the 1982 UN Convention on the Law of the Sea and will not interfere with the passage of Russian ships, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

Earlier it became known that the Estonian authorities are considering the introduction of a contiguous zone in the Gulf of Finland within 24 nautical miles from the baseline of the country’s territorial sea. According to Estonian Foreign Minister Urmas Reinsalu, this will allow monitoring compliance with the country’s legislation and will have a positive effect on security, environmental protection and the protection of objects of archaeological and historical value found in the sea.

“Establishing a contiguous zone is a common practice of coastal states, but in accordance with the 1982 UN Convention on the Law of the Sea, it does not make it possible to control and even more so prevent navigation. Of course, if the Estonian side acts within the legal framework,” Zakharova said in a comment about Tallinn’s threats to restrict navigation for Russian ships in the adjacent area of ​​the Gulf of Finland.

Moscow proceeds from the fact that Estonia, despite its plans for the contiguous zone in the Gulf of Finland, will strictly follow the provisions of the convention, Zakharova added.

Press Secretary of the President of the Russian Federation Dmitry Peskov said that the Russian side expects that maritime navigation in the Gulf of Finland will be provided by international maritime law, even despite Estonia’s plans to introduce a contiguous zone in the Gulf.