French troops to leave Burkina Faso within a month, media reported

PARIS, January 25 – RIA Novosti. French troops will leave Burkina Faso within a month of receiving an official withdrawal request on Tuesday, Agence France-Presse reported on Wednesday.

“On Tuesday, we received formal notice of the termination by the government of Burkina Faso of the 2018 agreement regarding the status of French troops on the territory of the state. According to the terms of the agreement, its termination takes effect one month after receiving the official written notice. We comply with the terms of the agreement and will proceed to implement this requirements,” the media reported, citing the speaker of the French Foreign Ministry.

At the moment, there are 400 French soldiers on the territory of the African state.

Earlier, French President Emmanuel Macron said he was awaiting clarification from the authorities of Burkina Faso about a possible request for the withdrawal of French troops from this country within a month. Prior to this, the media reported that the government of Burkina Faso denounced the agreement on the presence of the French Armed Forces, in connection with which the French military must leave the country within a month.

At the end of September 2022, the media reported that a military group in Burkina Faso, led by Captain Ibrahim Traore, announced the removal of the head of the transitional government of the country, Lieutenant Colonel Paul-Henri Sandaogo Damiba, the suspension of the constitution in the country and the dissolution of the government. Damiba announced his readiness to voluntarily resign if the rebels fulfilled several conditions.

Burkina Faso, located in the Sahel region, is trying to contain a radical jihadist offensive that has been ongoing since 2015.