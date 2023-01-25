World

French troops to leave Burkina Faso within a month, media reported

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 1 hour ago
1 minute read
  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






PARIS, January 25 – RIA Novosti. French troops will leave Burkina Faso within a month of receiving an official withdrawal request on Tuesday, Agence France-Presse reported on Wednesday.
“On Tuesday, we received formal notice of the termination by the government of Burkina Faso of the 2018 agreement regarding the status of French troops on the territory of the state. According to the terms of the agreement, its termination takes effect one month after receiving the official written notice. We comply with the terms of the agreement and will proceed to implement this requirements,” the media reported, citing the speaker of the French Foreign Ministry.
Yesterday, 13:37

Lavrov announced the intervention of France in the affairs of Burkina Faso

At the moment, there are 400 French soldiers on the territory of the African state.
Earlier, French President Emmanuel Macron said he was awaiting clarification from the authorities of Burkina Faso about a possible request for the withdrawal of French troops from this country within a month. Prior to this, the media reported that the government of Burkina Faso denounced the agreement on the presence of the French Armed Forces, in connection with which the French military must leave the country within a month.
At the end of September 2022, the media reported that a military group in Burkina Faso, led by Captain Ibrahim Traore, announced the removal of the head of the transitional government of the country, Lieutenant Colonel Paul-Henri Sandaogo Damiba, the suspension of the constitution in the country and the dissolution of the government. Damiba announced his readiness to voluntarily resign if the rebels fulfilled several conditions.
Burkina Faso, located in the Sahel region, is trying to contain a radical jihadist offensive that has been ongoing since 2015.
November 9, 2022, 15:54

Macron announced the end of the anti-terrorist operation “Barkhan” in the Sahel

Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 1 hour ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

The head of the General Staff of the Czech Republic spoke about the problems with the recruitment of recruits

4 mins ago

Monument to Soviet soldiers repaired near Budapest

24 mins ago

The Russian Foreign Ministry hopes that Estonia will comply with the UN maritime convention

49 mins ago

Italian gas stations start strike against government measures | News

1 hour ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.