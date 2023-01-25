Scholz explained the slowness of Germany in the issue of supplying tanks to Ukraine

BERLIN, Jan 25 – RIA Novosti. The German government would be making a mistake by giving in to demands for an early delivery of tanks to Ukraine, Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Wednesday.

“If we followed your recommendations, this would become a threat to the security of Germany ,” he stressed, answering a question from the CDU / CSU faction, which condemned the government’s delays and had previously submitted to the Bundestag for discussion the demand for the speedy delivery of tanks to Ukraine.

According to the chancellor, before a positive decision was made on the supply of tanks, Berlin needed to resolve this issue in close cooperation with NATO partners, and it would be “a terrible mistake to march forward alone.”

“It was the right decision that we didn’t let ourselves be pushed,” Scholz said.

The Chancellor’s speech and answers to the questions of the factions in the Bundestag were broadcast live on the website of the German Parliament.

On Wednesday, the German government announced that it had decided to transfer German Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine. Germany intends to form two tank battalions, at the first stage a company of 14 A6 Leopard 2 tanks from the Bundeswehr stocks will be provided. In addition, training of the Ukrainian military in Germany will soon be organized.

Russia has previously sent a note to NATO countries because of the supply of weapons to Ukraine. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov noted that any cargo that contains weapons for Ukraine will become a legitimate target for Russia. The Foreign Ministry of the Russian Federation stated that the NATO countries are “playing with fire” by supplying weapons to Ukraine. Press Secretary of the President of the Russian Federation Dmitry Peskov noted that pumping Ukraine with weapons from the West would have a negative effect.