STRASBOURG, January 25 – RIA Novosti, Anastasia Ivanova. The results of a new investigation into the crash of flight MH17 in eastern Ukraine in 2014 will be announced in the Netherlands on February 8, Brechtje van de Moosdijk, spokeswoman for the Kingdom’s prosecutor’s office, told RIA Novosti.

“Yes, the results of the new investigation will be announced on February 8. They will be announced at a press conference,” van de Moosdijk said in response to a question about when the results of the new investigation are expected.

On November 17, 2022, the District Court of The Hague found Russians Igor Girkin, Sergey Dubinsky and Ukrainian Leonid Kharchenko guilty of the destruction of flight MH17 in eastern Ukraine in 2014 and the murder of 298 of its passengers and sentenced them in absentia to life imprisonment. At the same time, the court found the fourth defendant, Russian Oleg Pulatov, not guilty and rejected the prosecutor’s demand to place him in prison. Pulatov was exempted from liability for claims for compensation. The rest, as decided by the Dutch court, will have to pay the families of the victims a total of 16 million euros. The court did not directly link the use of the Buk air defense system against flight MH17 during the sentencing process to Russia, although it expressed the opinion that Russia had control over the DPR at that time. The court also ruled that flight MH17 was shot down by a Buk air defense system launched from Pervomaisky, which was controlled by the DPR militia at the time.

The Russian Foreign Ministry, commenting on the decision of the court in the Netherlands, said that the court selectively accepted materials on the MH17 case and neglected the principles of impartial justice, the course and results of the proceedings show that it was based on a political order to reinforce the version of Russia’s involvement.

The trial for the downing of flight MH17 began in the Netherlands on March 9, 2020. Prosecutors demanded that all four defendants be sentenced to life imprisonment. A Malaysian Boeing flying from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur on flight MH17 crashed on July 17, 2014 near Donetsk. There were 298 people on board, all of them died. Kyiv immediately blamed the militias for the plane crash, but they said that they did not have the means to bring down the plane at such a height.

Ukraine refused to provide data from its radars, and the United States did not provide the investigation with satellite images, which, as they claim, show the moment of the rocket launch.

As Deputy Prosecutor General of Russia Nikolai Vinnichenko told RIA Novosti, the Russian side handed over to the Netherlands not only Russian radar data, but also documentation proving that the Buk air defense missile that hit Boeing belonged to Ukraine, and it was launched from the territory controlled by Kyiv, but this investigators ignored the information.

At the same time, on the first day of the court hearing, the prosecution admitted that it had received and was studying the data of the Russian prosecutor’s office. The investigation was conducted by a joint investigation team (JIT) under the leadership of the Prosecutor General’s Office of the Netherlands without the participation of Russia. The investigation claims that the Boeing was shot down from the Buk anti-aircraft missile system, which belonged to the 53rd anti-aircraft missile brigade of the RF Armed Forces from Kursk, from the territory controlled by the militia.

The prosecution line was built on the testimony of exclusively anonymous witnesses. The defense of the Russian accused in the case, Pulatov, said that this made it difficult to assess the reliability of their testimony, but the Dutch prosecutor’s office insisted that anonymity was necessary for security reasons.

The Russian Foreign Ministry stated from the very beginning that the accusations of Russia’s involvement in the Boeing crash were unfounded and regrettable, and that the investigation was biased and one-sided. According to the head of the department, Sergei Lavrov, it is full of double standards.