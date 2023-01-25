World

Medvedev joked about the requests of Kyiv to supply submarines

MOSCOW, Jan 25 RIA News. Ukraine will soon be left without access to the sea, Dmitry Medvedev, Deputy Chairman of the Security Council, wrote on Telegram.
So he commented on the information about the request of Kyiv to receive German submarines. According to the deputy chairman of the Security Council, the idea of ​​getting the submarines sounds strange.
“Especially given the fact that soon the Kyiv regime will have no sea at all,” Medvedev said.
He mocked that with such a development of events, Ukrainians would have to “sit in a boat right in the middle of the Dnieper, learning the immortal “We all live in a yellow submarine” with musical curators (the song of The Beatles. — Approx. ed.).
“Although the submarine will, apparently, be yellow-Blakit,” wrote the deputy chairman of the Security Council.
According to him, the desire of the Ukrainian side to have aircraft at its disposal sounds more reasonable.

“True, there are practically no normal runways left, and the Ukrainian sky is closed by us,” Medvedev stressed.

As Spiegel magazine reported, Deputy Foreign Minister of Ukraine Andriy Melnyk demanded that Germany supply fighter jets, warships and submarines to the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
In the spring of last year, Moscow sent a note to the countries of the North Atlantic Alliance due to the transfer of weapons to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov emphasized that any cargo containing military equipment would become a legitimate target for the Russian army.
Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

