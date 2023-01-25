World
Zelensky announced the key role of the number and timing of the supply of tanks to Kyiv
MOSCOW, January 25 – RIA Novosti. Volodymyr Zelenskyy stressed that the number and timing of deliveries of Western-style tanks to Ukraine play a key role, and thanked the partners for the announced deliveries.
“I am very happy. I want to thank Germany, I thank Britain and the United States for making such decisions, but if we speak openly and honestly, the number of tanks and the time when they can reach us play an integral, important role” Zelensky said in an interview with the British TV channel Sky News.
Earlier, the media reported that the United States would send 31 M1 Abrams tanks to Ukraine. The German government also announced that it had decided to transfer German Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine. Germany intends to form two tank battalions, at the first stage a company of 14 A6 Leopard 2 tanks from the Bundeswehr stocks will be provided. A number of European countries also announced the decision to transfer Western-style tanks to Kyiv.
Russia has previously sent a note to NATO countries because of the supply of weapons to Ukraine. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov noted that any cargo that contains weapons for Ukraine will become a legitimate target for Russia. The Foreign Ministry of the Russian Federation stated that the NATO countries are “playing with fire” by supplying weapons to Ukraine. Press Secretary of the President of the Russian Federation Dmitry Peskov noted that pumping Ukraine with weapons from the West would have a negative effect.
